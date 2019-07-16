Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowered Its Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Position by $420,616 as Market Valuation Rose; Personal Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Aqua America (WTR) Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 8,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,040 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 39,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 3.24M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 36,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 757,653 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, up from 721,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 1.29M shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,190 shares to 8,640 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 120,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,685 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 35,000 shares. Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd holds 6,093 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantbot Lp invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0% or 33,283 shares. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.27% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Tompkins Finance reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Lpl Fincl Lc reported 0.01% stake. At National Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,313 shares. Hanson Doremus Management, Vermont-based fund reported 2,830 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 6,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Management Grp invested in 0% or 5,626 shares. Profund Ltd has 0.05% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 27,593 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 10,465 shares. Bryn Mawr Com reported 0.09% stake.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 23.99 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9,550 shares to 11.28 million shares, valued at $1.39B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938.

