Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowered Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) by $9.80 Million; Smead Capital Management Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $2.07 Million; Market Value Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 24,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 963,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.09 million, down from 987,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 2.42 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Confirms and Specifies 2018 View; 17/04/2018 – Merck Animal Health Announces Inaugural Dog Flu Prevention Week; 23/03/2018 – EISAI AND MERCK & CO. SAY LENVIMA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HCC; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 116,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 59 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 116,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 488,639 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Advisory Network Limited Liability Corp holds 59,669 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 9,806 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 38,862 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 28,403 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Limited Co invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fairview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,264 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 7,290 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt accumulated 141,203 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 2,000 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 1.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 116,067 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Miura Management Ltd accumulated 5.06% or 355,000 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.47% or 77,833 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 107,265 shares to 107,834 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).