Moody National Bank Trust Division Lifted Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Holding; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Decreased by $379,520 Its Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.05. About 252,304 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,250 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, down from 96,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $134.82. About 955,276 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Water Works (AWK) Announces Kimberly J. Harris, Patricia L. Kampling and Lloyd M. Yates to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Water Recognized With Top Score on Disability Equality Index – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “California American Water Applies for New Revenue to Fund Infrastructure and Service Improvements – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,250 shares to 6,733 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 82,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,919 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.77 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adt Inc. by 73,760 shares to 329,335 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co..