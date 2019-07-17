Moody National Bank Trust Division Lifted Holding in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by $1.17 Million; Palisade Asset Management Has Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Position by $4.48 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 84,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 291,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 5.29 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.28 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $120.92. About 25,534 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 4.13% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT)

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.47 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 39,985 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). M&T Financial Bank Corporation invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Financial Management Pro invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blue Finance Capital reported 0.16% stake. 9,803 are owned by Leisure Cap Mgmt. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh owns 2.45 million shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Parkwood stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 333,534 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Management Lc. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3.76 million shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.7% or 165,684 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.06% or 3,630 shares. Black Creek Investment has invested 7.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Communication has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares to 23,804 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 124,673 shares to 142,440 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,080 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 100 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 13,843 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3,183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 518,344 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Lc. Guggenheim Capital reported 19,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 9,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 6,655 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Amer Group Inc reported 129 shares stake. Hyman Charles D stated it has 72,453 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Financial Corp invested in 324 shares or 0.01% of the stock.