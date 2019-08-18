Moody National Bank Trust Division Lifted Exelon (EXC) Position By $5.36 Million; Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)’s Sentiment Is 2.15

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 18851.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired 107,265 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 107,834 shares with $5.41 million value, up from 569 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $43.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.43 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 28 funds started new and increased positions, while 13 decreased and sold equity positions in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. The funds in our database reported: 6.26 million shares, up from 4.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Galectin Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 11 New Position: 17.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.90’s average target is 12.79% above currents $45.13 stock price. Exelon had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller Invest stated it has 0.41% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 3,150 shares. British Columbia Mgmt holds 262,435 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mngmt holds 8,721 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.43% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.03% or 17,949 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cim Mangement invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The New York-based Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 11.11M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.37% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tortoise Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 634 shares. Eaton Vance has 75,809 shares. Carroll Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,669 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.29% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company has market cap of $192.55 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor , a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis.

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. for 56,800 shares. D.A. Davidson & Co. owns 754,355 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Global Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 19,093 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 45,280 shares.

The stock increased 2.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 145,810 shares traded. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) has declined 25.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GALT News: 29/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 2017 Loss $17.5M; 16/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Late-Breaker Presentation at The International Liver Congress Reinforces and Extends the Positive Effects; 12/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC – TARGET POPULATION OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WILL BE PATIENTS WITH NASH CIRRHOSIS WITHOUT ESOPHAGEAL VARICES; 16/04/2018 – GALT:STUDY PATIENTS W/ NASH CIRRHOSIS W/OUT ESOPHAGEAL VARICES; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN PROCEEDS TO PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT OF GR-MD-02; 14/05/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Proceeds to Phase 3 Development of GR-MD-02 for NASH Cirrhosis Following FDA Meeting; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS MOVES GR-MD-02 TO PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT; 04/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at The International Liver Congress 2018