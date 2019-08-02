Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT); Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined While Parsons Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 40,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 32,974 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 73,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 11.39M shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.28M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.03. About 33,914 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,250 shares to 6,733 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 124,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,440 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.9% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Aperio Group Inc Lc has 518,344 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Rk Asset Mngmt Llc reported 9.28% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). 5,486 were accumulated by Gargoyle Advisor Ltd. Swiss State Bank holds 14,713 shares. The Texas-based Moody Bancorp Division has invested 38.23% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru owns 138,420 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 0% or 72 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0% or 6,655 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life stated it has 2,303 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate stated it has 0.44% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 13,083 shares. 4,475 are held by Ameriprise Finance Incorporated.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was made by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 17,560 shares to 63,400 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.36% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.29 million shares. Earnest Ltd stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lsv Asset owns 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.05 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 554,666 shares. Texas-based King Luther has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department invested in 47,864 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.02% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 29.28 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Research Glob reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westpac Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability invested in 95,727 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Windward Capital Management Ca holds 372,010 shares. Beach Investment Ltd Llc invested in 0.51% or 5,235 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21B for 8.14 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.