Moody National Bank Trust Division Increased Stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by $3.53 Million; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Lowered Holding by $1.68 Million as Share Price Declined

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.95. About 36,891 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 758,906 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $23,106 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark invested in 0.04% or 37,143 shares. Sei Invests owns 13,864 shares. American Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Mackenzie Corp holds 0% or 15,600 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 70,414 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Brandes Invest Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 3,601 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Panagora Asset Management invested in 1,420 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has 4,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Lc has 0.58% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,086 shares to 39,905 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 29,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,523 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.99 million for 8.96 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% or 67 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 5,316 shares. Texas-based Next Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Utah Retirement reported 26,199 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited has invested 1.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 227,736 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 31,934 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc owns 58,772 shares. 73,859 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,334 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 698,934 shares. Arrow Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Heritage Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).