Moody National Bank Trust Division Increased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $368,550 as Stock Price Rose; Morningstar (MORN) Stock Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Lifted Holding by $315,000

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36 million, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 2.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.49. About 6,261 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 15/05/2018 – AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD AHG.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.70 FROM A$4.00; RATING HOLD; 26/03/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for February 2018; 16/04/2018 – Marking 30 Years of the Annual Morningstar Investment Conference, Agenda Brings Transparency, Technology, and Responsiveness to the Forefront of Financial Advice; 21/05/2018 – Morningstar’s Annual Global Asset Flows Report Finds Rising Markets Spurred Record Demand for Funds in 2017; 18/04/2018 – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.48 FROM A$8.30; RATNG HOLD; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 03/05/2018 – Z ENERGY LTD ZEL.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$8.00 FROM NZ$7.50; RATING HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 16/05/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Three U.S. Funds; Upgrades Eight Funds; Downgrades Ten Funds in April 2018; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MARCH 20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 168,314 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 3,021 shares. The New York-based Millennium Llc has invested 0.02% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Citigroup holds 4,302 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 10,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc stated it has 3,240 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 35,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Black Creek Investment Management Inc reported 0.06% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,174 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 250 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,627 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 1,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management holds 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) or 668 shares. Secor Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 375,197 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morningstar (MORN) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.98 on Revenues of $273.9M – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morningstar: Superb Execution And Transformative M&A; Buy It Lower – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks & ETFs to Pick From Goldman Sachs’ Favored List in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Morningstar to Enhance Forward-Looking Fund Ratings – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,584 shares to 31,040 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 31,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,026 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset holds 1.89% or 293,420 shares. Md Sass Investors reported 147,359 shares stake. Bainco Investors has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 153,000 are owned by Taconic Cap Advsr Lp. Reik & Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14,536 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt reported 314,852 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership has 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,000 shares. C Grp Inc Hldg A S holds 6.08% or 4.07 million shares in its portfolio. Nadler Finance invested in 26,595 shares or 1% of the stock. Conning Incorporated accumulated 171,857 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Stonebridge Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.39% or 108,998 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 409,967 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% stake.