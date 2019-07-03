Moody National Bank Trust Division Increased Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Position by $3.53 Million; Stock Price Rose; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Market Value Declined While Electron Capital Partners Lowered by $4.04 Million Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 339,378 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 567,239 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Illinois American Water Diversity Lead Rhonda Carter Adams Recognized for Diversity and Inclusion Efforts – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 3 Best-Performing Water Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool” published on March 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Water Works (AWK) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jennison Associates Ltd holds 523,236 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 426 were accumulated by Central Bank. Moreover, Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Limited has 0.08% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 41,561 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.13% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 11,270 shares. Telos Capital Inc reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Parametric Associate Ltd has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 437,679 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 4,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hills Bancorporation And Tru Company has 2,313 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 2,972 shares. 2,150 are held by Rathbone Brothers Pcl.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares to 123,080 shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,238 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar LNG declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financial Exchange Stock Talk: J Mintzmyer On Tellurian And Golar LNG – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.