Moody National Bank Trust Division Holds Stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT); Aaon (AAON) Stake Has Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 15,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.07 million, up from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 102,639 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.7. About 35,779 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,015 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold AAON shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 37.51 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Raymond James & Associate reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group reported 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.30M shares. Ls Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 1,155 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 214,350 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Captrust Advsrs has 79 shares. Moreover, Next Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 7,736 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 27,588 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 15,129 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 383,666 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 59,255 shares to 86,586 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 29,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,523 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

