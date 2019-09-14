Moody National Bank Trust Division Holding in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Position as Valuation Declined

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.06M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 11.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 20,712 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 106,264 were accumulated by Lomas Capital Ltd Liability. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 795 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak owns 3,500 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Svcs reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin owns 3,511 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 15,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 120 were reported by Gp Incorporated. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 70,414 shares. 1,420 are held by Panagora Asset. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 1 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 49 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has 0.02% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 24,668 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division has 37.37% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 179 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 28,165 shares to 126,312 shares, valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bk Of Ny Mellon Cp (NYSE:BK) by 67,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,221 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea holds 0.06% or 602,806 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 35,208 shares. The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Amica Mutual Ins owns 5,343 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cambridge Fincl Group Inc has 126,738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorp holds 286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldg holds 0.03% or 154,602 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsr has invested 0.42% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 27,209 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 0% or 73,839 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 10,718 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential reported 371,318 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,527 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 0.4% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 20,000 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.8% or 353,532 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90 million for 10.27 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.