Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Upped Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $5.36 Million; As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Share Price Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Lifted Stake by $2.28 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.43 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ComEd Employs Hundreds of Goats as Safer, Lower-Impact Way to Clear Vegetation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Consumer Price Index – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57,395 shares to 57,948 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,103 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Mgmt LP invested 0.24% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Maryland-based Wagner Bowman has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Haverford Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 6,973 shares. Blb&B Advsrs holds 15,788 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 71,057 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 13.04M shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 42,127 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Corporation holds 24,937 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Alps Advsrs Inc has 20,822 shares. Whittier Trust holds 7,093 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas stated it has 14,339 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 410,100 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Adirondack Research & Mgmt stated it has 9,200 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.64% or 269,352 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 272 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 350 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,884 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 85,645 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated reported 2,380 shares. Carroll reported 1,157 shares stake. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 135 shares. Hayek Kallen reported 0.53% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 0.17% or 16,720 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cheviot Value Management reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Partners has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Capital Ww Invsts has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6 shares. M Holdg Securities holds 0.06% or 3,282 shares. Raymond James Na holds 7,916 shares.