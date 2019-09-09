Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Upped Its Stake in Visa (V) by $451,464; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Raised Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 86,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 83,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $179.6. About 4.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.16 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 1.47M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co owns 3.06M shares. Hikari Limited holds 153,300 shares. Community Inv Company holds 4.23% or 219,668 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sabal Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Profit Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,484 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt reported 61,460 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.87% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shelter Retirement Plan stated it has 4.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has invested 1.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Verity Asset invested in 0.3% or 1,668 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,948 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).