Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Yum! Brands (YUM) Stake by $398,178; Share Value Rose; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position Maintained by Oberweis Asset Management Inc

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 12,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 16,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.41M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 299.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 214,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 285,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.80 million, up from 71,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 468,262 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mellanox: Long The Deal Spread – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mellanox to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Four Big Reasons Why Qualcomm Stock Can Stay in Rally Mode – Investorplace.com” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory Corporation invested in 590 shares. Masters Cap Ltd invested in 100,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 0.1% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Glazer Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.26% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Qs Investors Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Herald Investment Management Limited has 5.79% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Prudential Public Limited holds 50,016 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management, Japan-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 7,611 shares. Halcyon Management Prns Ltd Partnership reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 79,573 were accumulated by Pnc Services Group Incorporated. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 19,382 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt LP reported 118,030 shares stake. Ion Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 29.48% or 841,565 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 24,100 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,878 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Subway to Offer Meat(less)ball Sandwich Next Month – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95 are owned by Winch Advisory Serv Lc. Advisory Serv Network Ltd has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 163,670 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 63,000 shares stake. Horan Cap holds 4,025 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 572,916 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 105,950 shares. Marshfield holds 453,457 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 26,072 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 174,677 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Pacific Global Invest Management invested in 0.06% or 2,831 shares.