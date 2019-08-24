Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Symantec Has 1.23 Sentiment

Symantec Corp (SYMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 183 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 149 decreased and sold equity positions in Symantec Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 551.58 million shares, down from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Symantec Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 120 Increased: 141 New Position: 42.

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 49.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division analyzed 57,395 shares as Boeing Co (BA)'s stock declined 9.45%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 57,948 shares with $22.10M value, down from 115,343 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Starboard Value Lp holds 20.22% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation for 36.00 million shares. Crosslink Capital Inc owns 1.12 million shares or 6.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 6.09% invested in the company for 881,457 shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 555,555 shares.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.06 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 540 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 8.24 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.