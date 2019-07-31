Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed By $420,616 Its Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Holding; Heico (HEI) SI Increased By 36.46%

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) had an increase of 36.46% in short interest. HEI’s SI was 1.90M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 36.46% from 1.39 million shares previously. With 236,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)’s short sellers to cover HEI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 146,612 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) stake by 21.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 8,584 shares as Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 31,040 shares with $1.55M value, down from 39,624 last quarter. Kraft Foods Inc now has $77.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 4.73M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 9.02% above currents $54.12 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $51 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 31.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M. Gruber Vinzenz P. had sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1.

Among 4 analysts covering HEICO Corp (NYSE:HEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HEICO Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of HEI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 30.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity. Another trade for 1,974 shares valued at $198,784 was made by Hildebrandt Mark H on Friday, June 14.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 63.76 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

