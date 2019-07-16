Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $21.87 Million; Bronson Point Management Increased By $1.05 Million Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 49.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 57,395 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 57,948 shares with $22.10M value, down from 115,343 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing

Bronson Point Management Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 455.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bronson Point Management Llc acquired 20,500 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Bronson Point Management Llc holds 25,000 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $40.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 5.74M shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx, California-based fund reported 21,974 shares. Tealwood Asset accumulated 61,478 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.04% or 21,642 shares. National Asset Management Incorporated owns 5,505 shares. Cannell Peter B Communications invested in 2.44% or 1.22 million shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.13% or 1.67M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 87,273 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 882,432 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel reported 0.12% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Diversified stated it has 19,025 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Peddock accumulated 455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington Trust Financial Bank invested in 485 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has 93,233 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of DAL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calls Pop on AAL; DAL Earnings in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond, We’re Still Waiting for That Turnaround – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. Another trade for 5.37 million shares valued at $265.23M was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,150 shares to 613,567 valued at $72.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 107,265 shares and now owns 107,834 shares. American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Mgmt has 3.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Co has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clarivest Asset Lc reported 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Korea-based Pension has invested 0.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aviance Cap Lc owns 30,928 shares. Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,028 shares. 1,240 were reported by Excalibur. Geode Cap Limited holds 6.58 million shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfmg Limited Co invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.38% or 104,881 shares. South State invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,695 shares. Joel Isaacson And Communications Ltd Liability invested in 5,340 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.