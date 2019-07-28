Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $4.07 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36 million, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 384,525 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,693 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.