Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Raised Exelon (EXC) Holding By $5.36 Million; WESTGOLD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WTGRF) Shorts Raised By 4.92%

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 18851.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired 107,265 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 107,834 shares with $5.41M value, up from 569 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $43.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86 million shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 116,666 shares to 59 valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kraft Heinz Co/The stake by 10,171 shares and now owns 15,693 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.90’s average target is 13.41% above currents $44.88 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, June 14 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 24,239 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.04% or 34,892 shares. Mairs & holds 0.01% or 11,428 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 9,329 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 23,900 shares. Argyle Management stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.34% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 1.06 million shares. 70,909 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company. Homrich Berg has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Agf Investments holds 4,149 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 2,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Intersect Ltd Co has 0.35% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 16,449 shares.

