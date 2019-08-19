Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Yum! Brands (YUM) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $365,904 as Share Value Declined

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 12,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 16,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 455,609 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 10.47M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,391 shares to 34,946 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Capital Mgmt owns 346,001 shares. Prio Wealth LP has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.53% or 2.59M shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 194,034 shares. Ftb reported 0.62% stake. Proffitt Goodson has 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,532 shares. Old Fincl Bank In invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nordea Invest Ab holds 16.47 million shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsr stated it has 13,397 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 1.22% or 245,882 shares. Cohen Cap Management has invested 0.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Girard Prtn Ltd holds 89,492 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 1.14M shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.55% or 45.46 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP reported 761,261 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Company holds 2,302 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability reported 4,002 shares. Stellar Capital Lc has invested 0.48% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 4,320 are owned by First Bancshares Of Omaha. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 81,638 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 33,891 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.16% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 10,977 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 60,000 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 173,629 shares. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.14% stake. North Star Inv Management Corp has 0.17% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 14,282 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 3,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alkeon Management Llc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wesbanco Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares to 24,055 shares, valued at $28.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Yum Brands Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.