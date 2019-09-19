Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Stake in Splunk (SPLK) as Stock Rose; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holder Passport Capital Decreased Stake

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 245,082 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 21,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,038 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 64,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 676,750 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.90M for 117.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

