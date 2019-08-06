Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Stake in Kraft Foods (MDLZ) as Share Value Rose; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stock Declined, Rr Advisors Cut Its Position by $1.14 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 8,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31,040 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 39,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 9.49M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.04M market cap company. It closed at $5.12 lastly. It is up 4.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 55,488 shares to 55,715 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 29,784 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% or 2.45 million shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16,427 shares. 14,528 are owned by Hallmark Cap. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 2.65M shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.48% or 444,143 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 25,371 shares. Uss Invest Ltd invested in 1.11% or 1.97 million shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co stated it has 265,767 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,702 shares. Savant Cap Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Company reported 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Farmers Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 171,727 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 4,705 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 1,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

