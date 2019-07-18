Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Lifted Its American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Position by $1.17 Million as Market Value Declined; Pathstone Family Office Decreased Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) as Market Value Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.07. About 4.60 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.28M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39B, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $122.31. About 41,415 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 4.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leading European institutions partner with IBM to accelerate joint research and educational opportunities in quantum computing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Garage AI and Hybrid Cloud Used by Over 500 Companies Worldwide and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Wins Quantum Computing Machine Learning Patent – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 42,684 shares to 69,868 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus owns 14,982 shares. Gradient Lc reported 2,498 shares stake. Westover Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.13% or 1,825 shares. Personal Capital Advsr holds 12,552 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.26 million shares. Moreover, Salem Management has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arvest Natl Bank Division accumulated 95,465 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp reported 37 shares. Meritage Port Management, Kansas-based fund reported 30,142 shares. Tctc Limited holds 3.12% or 409,078 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 143,166 shares. Scotia reported 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 15,633 shares. 5,515 are owned by Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept. Longer Invests holds 2.82% or 16,920 shares.

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American National Insurance Company’s (NASDAQ:ANAT) Earnings Dropped -16%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American National Insurance Company (ANAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-A) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 17,709 shares. Vanguard Group owns 768,599 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rk Asset Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 80,039 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 0% or 2,781 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 193,702 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 2,303 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 78,134 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 9,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Management Gru reported 0.03% stake. Bessemer has 15 shares. River Road Asset invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Moody Bank & Trust Division accumulated 11.28 million shares or 38.23% of the stock. Twin Tree Lp accumulated 1,262 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57,395 shares to 57,948 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,040 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).