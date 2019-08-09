Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $368,550 as Shares Rose; As Simulations Plus (SLP) Share Value Rose, Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased by $620,340 Its Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The hedge fund held 278,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 308,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $658.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 104,780 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36 million, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 15.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). 492 were reported by Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Moreover, Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.01% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 52,687 shares. Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 3,381 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. 123 are owned by Fmr Limited Co. Bank Of America De holds 4,519 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 1,219 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Ranger Management Ltd Partnership reported 424,469 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 165,403 shares. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 15,155 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 209,555 shares to 348,555 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 52,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Elm Cap Corp.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58 million for 104.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reality About To Set In For Simulations Plus Investors; Up To 70% Decline Possible – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Simulations Plus Upgrades PKPlus – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: SLP,RVLT,EXFO,EXF.TO – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “DILIsym Releases NAFLDsym® Version 2A – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & invested in 16,689 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 202,851 are owned by Yhb Invest Advsrs. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.87% or 163,778 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has 382,977 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Co holds 60,902 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc reported 41,573 shares. Vista Cap Ptnrs reported 5,802 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Ltd Liability holds 7.61% or 80,050 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation, Oklahoma-based fund reported 22,533 shares. Rench Wealth, a Texas-based fund reported 53,477 shares. Karp Mgmt holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,223 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69,554 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 335,433 shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 1.08 million shares. Cambridge Advisors accumulated 41,971 shares or 1.69% of the stock.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57,395 shares to 57,948 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,103 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).