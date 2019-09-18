Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $5.73 Million as Share Price Rose; News New (NWSA) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 29,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 153,775 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.68M, down from 183,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them. via @cnbctech; 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregatelQ over data scandal; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is still reeling from reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users; 02/04/2018 – MediaRadar CEO Sees Snap Potentially Leaving Facebook Ads (Video); 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location.”; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Cooperating With Mueller’s Russia Probe; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s least valuable ‘product’ is looking more like its future; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 226,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 214,368 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 441,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 1.50M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees to Acquire ballball and Form Strategic Alliance with News Corp to Drive Asia Growth; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q REV. $2.10B, EST. $1.99B; 21/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWSA); 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Buying a Home Will be More Expensive this Spring; 05/03/2018 – News Corp: Charges, Writedowns Relate to Investment in Foxtel, Long-lived Assets at FOX SPORTS Australia; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF $998 MLN RELATED TO FOXTEL & FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 13/03/2018 – DUGOUT TO BUY NEWS CORP’S MOBILE & ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 31/05/2018 – Looking Elsewhere: External Searches in California’s Hottest Markets More than Double the U.S. Average

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 129.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $230.47 million for 9.13 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 457.14% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 36,357 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $30.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 41,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 6,879 shares to 8,399 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,125 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Etfs/Usa (FDT).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

