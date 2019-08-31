Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $10.83 Million as Stock Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Upped Stake by $652,080

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 56,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 123,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, down from 179,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17,983 shares to 18,046 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,599 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advsrs invested in 15,901 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap holds 295,204 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 959,809 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 584,392 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 1.12% or 97,680 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 705,756 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,830 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.99% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 76,696 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.96% or 5.03 million shares. 4,685 are owned by Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Carderock Mngmt Incorporated holds 21,918 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc holds 201,995 shares. Spirit Of America invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ironwood Financial invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,988 shares to 10,564 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 11,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,027 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 1,120 shares. Burney has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 26,678 shares. Davis R M accumulated 62,863 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.54% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 35,284 shares. Founders Cap Management Ltd Co holds 1,048 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7.33 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.68% or 344,513 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.95% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 791,103 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated accumulated 2,940 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.39% or 199,536 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 20,255 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp accumulated 1.04% or 1.49M shares. Amarillo Fincl Bank invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.75% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Myriad Genetics Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.