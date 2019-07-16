Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $10.83 Million as Stock Price Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Holding by $3.37 Million as Shares Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 195.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 32,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division analyzed 56,701 shares as the company's stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, down from 179,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $240.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 3.13M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 22,168 shares to 109,612 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 7,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,397 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 52,211 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Lc reported 12,882 shares. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blume Capital Management reported 1,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. S&Co has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,187 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 1,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Com, a New York-based fund reported 15,696 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diligent Investors Lc reported 19,732 shares. C Worldwide Group Hldgs A S invested in 3.75M shares or 4.95% of the stock. Community Tru Investment Co has 1.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peapack Gladstone holds 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 330,213 shares. 5,645 are held by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Allen Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 47,832 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,150 shares to 613,567 shares, valued at $72.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 55,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability holds 5,322 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 2.39% or 62,858 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 170,698 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Washington Trust has invested 1.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First City Cap Management Incorporated holds 30,737 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,843 shares. Yorktown & Research Incorporated has invested 0.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). King Luther Cap Management has 1.28M shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Chem Savings Bank holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 41,111 shares. 1,295 were reported by Cape Ann Commercial Bank. Moreover, Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,347 shares. Bell State Bank accumulated 3,197 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 19,121 are held by Town And Country Comml Bank And Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.69 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.