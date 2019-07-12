Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Decreased By $420,616 Its Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Stake; Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Discovery (Call) (DISCA) Position By $18.56 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Discovery Inc (Call) (DISCA) stake by 254.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 687,505 shares as Discovery Inc (Call) (DISCA)’s stock declined 2.01%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 957,700 shares with $25.88 million value, up from 270,195 last quarter. Discovery Inc (Call) now has $15.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 3.25M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) stake by 21.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 8,584 shares as Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 31,040 shares with $1.55 million value, down from 39,624 last quarter. Kraft Foods Inc now has $78.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 6.15M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Schneider National Inc stake by 49,877 shares to 94,657 valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 177,468 shares and now owns 25,505 shares. Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile invested 0.07% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Suntrust Banks reported 20,467 shares. Somerset reported 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Tobam reported 2,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 233 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 103,846 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 1.37 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Natixis owns 0.04% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 225,839 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). De Burlo Grp invested 0.88% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 511,980 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.03% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 681,100 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the shares of DISCA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Barrington maintained Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) rating on Friday, March 8. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $40 target.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $823.27 million for 23.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International has $51 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is -10.31% below currents $54.63 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Mgmt accumulated 15,341 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 19,788 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 9.11 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Community Tru Investment Co accumulated 346,322 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arcadia Invest Mi reported 49,652 shares stake. Investors reported 5.57 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 7,396 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication owns 6,781 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 15,001 shares. Bragg Fin Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wells Fargo Mn reported 14.31M shares.