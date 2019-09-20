Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Cut Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) as Share Value Declined; First Eagle Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Equifax (EFX) by $15.09 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 12,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 34,818 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, down from 47,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4263.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 127,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 130,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 564,650 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 22/03/2018 – Survey: Americans Spent $1.4B on Credit Freeze Fees in Wake of Equifax Breach; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services Recommends ‘Withhold’ Vote for Majority of Equifax Board; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING –

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 108,286 shares to 108,675 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 30,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.

