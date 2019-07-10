Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Boosted American Water Works Co (AWK) Stake by $3.53 Million; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Increased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stake

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 59,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,638 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 63,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 407,237 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Believes Reconstituted Macquarie Board Is Required to Ensure Best Interests of Holders; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirms 2018 EBITDA Guidance of $690 M to $720 M; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Responds to Moab Capital Partners; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporat

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.04 million shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Management holds 0.08% or 14,714 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.22M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 83,740 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,575 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc stated it has 5,379 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 259 shares. American Assets Mngmt Llc holds 0.27% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 930 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 17,819 shares. Cna invested in 0.1% or 11,910 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 625 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 314 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communications reported 5,338 shares.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This 10.7% Yielder May Never Be This Cheap Again – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure Shames The Haters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aaronâ€™s, Inc. (AAN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 52,611 shares to 118,964 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,433 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 196,924 shares. Frontier Mngmt reported 3,287 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 46,401 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Limited Com has 2,450 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru Communications has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Lazard Asset, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 34,305 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 4,900 were accumulated by Goelzer Investment Management. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,761 shares. Mackenzie owns 188,217 shares. Mirae Asset Glob has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Brinker Inc has 0.04% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 45,227 shares in its portfolio.