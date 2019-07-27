Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Boosted American Water Works Co (AWK) Position by $3.53 Million as Stock Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Vantage Investment Partners Has Raised Stake by $1.68 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 635,582 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,584 shares to 31,040 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 116,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,000 shares to 257,000 shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Resources Corpor.