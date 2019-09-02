Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $5.11 Million; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lifted Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $24.76 Million as Stock Value Rose

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.47 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 17,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 18,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.68M shares traded or 30.89% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D holds 0.07% or 4,157 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And invested in 0.1% or 1,800 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 156,520 shares stake. Hudson Valley Adv invested in 28,087 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Fenimore Asset owns 2,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc holds 424,503 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 5.44% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Enterprise Financial Service Corp holds 0.11% or 3,215 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.50M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Generation Investment Management Llp reported 3.53% stake. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 88,734 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 20,705 shares. First Personal Serv invested in 553 shares. Founders Lc owns 5,197 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSP Inc. (CSPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 705 shares to 3,681 shares, valued at $175.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,188 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57,395 shares to 57,948 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 124,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,440 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CAH vs. ALGN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Align Technology (ALGN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Align Technology Stock Is Crashing Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Share Price Is Up 218% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Align Technology (ALGN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.