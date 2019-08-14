Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $21.87 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,948 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, down from 115,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $9.31 during the last trading session, reaching $323.55. About 1.85M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 143,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545.22M, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $277.2. About 514,815 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.32 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.35M shares to 13.25 million shares, valued at $1.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 135,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.