Moody National Bank Trust Division Cut Us Bancorp (USB) Stake By $6.07 Million; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI)

Among 4 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armstrong World Indus has $11000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $104.75’s average target is 7.40% above currents $97.53 stock price. Armstrong World Indus had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Thursday, June 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $11000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. See Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Hold Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Zelman Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 41.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 116,663 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 166,654 shares with $8.73 million value, down from 283,317 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $87.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.21M shares traded or 232.67% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 4.26% above currents $55.44 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Wednesday, July 31. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $5700 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19.42 million are owned by Fmr Lc. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Com Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs LP stated it has 4,750 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 96,028 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Montag A & Associates Inc owns 38,025 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Tru stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Becker Capital Management Incorporated reported 1.75% stake. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 69,169 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.09% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). World Asset Mgmt owns 100,875 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 86,646 shares. 27,800 are owned by Psagot Invest House. Orrstown Fincl Service holds 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 2,075 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 2.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Duff & Phelps Investment Management Communication reported 16,362 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.38 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 24.05 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 333,382 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Armstrong World Industries, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd stated it has 2.32% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Symphony Asset Mgmt reported 7,056 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 12,219 shares. Moreover, Advisory Research Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Shine Investment Advisory has 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Llp has invested 0.17% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Trexquant Invest L P owns 0.06% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 6,901 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 76 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 135,420 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc reported 49,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 6,390 were accumulated by Hillsdale Invest Incorporated. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.67% or 4.27M shares in its portfolio. 348 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech L P.