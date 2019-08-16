Moody National Bank Trust Division Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Hilltop Holdings Has Cut Its Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 99,412 shares as Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN)’s stock 0.00%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 562,373 shares with $12.61 million value, down from 661,785 last quarter. Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr now has $1.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 272,241 shares traded or 78.87% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 5.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 7,582 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 120,103 shares with $8.93 million value, down from 127,685 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $114.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.88 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 59,106 shares to 132,854 valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 51,951 shares and now owns 55,231 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company owns 23,843 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The California-based Lpl Fin has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Raymond James & holds 139,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Com Incorporated owns 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. S R Schill Assoc invested in 14,430 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 1,868 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 464,586 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0% or 475,245 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0% or 406,816 shares. Sit Investment accumulated 0.14% or 195,101 shares. Longer Invs has invested 3.47% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc accumulated 63,034 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 10,455 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -5.60% below currents $95.53 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.