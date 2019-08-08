Moody National Bank Trust Division Cut Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $561,068; Boltwood Capital Management Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 7,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 120,103 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 127,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 676,948 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $184.42. About 1.47 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Dealbook: Are Facebook’s Latest Privacy Changes Enough?: DealBook Briefing; 11/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for a second day in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 26/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook turns to print to apologize for its data debacle; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Facebook Releases Russian Ads from 2016 Election (Audio); 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 22/03/2018 – Vladeck Says Facebook Has Seriously Breached FTC Consent Decree (Video); 07/03/2018 – Sri Lanka blocks social media networks to stop sectarian violence

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates holds 0.16% or 450,635 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 4,771 shares in its portfolio. 114,479 were accumulated by Finance Counselors Inc. Strategic Wealth Gru stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 20.46 million were accumulated by Northern. Saturna invested in 18,602 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.22M shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested in 4,076 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 484,033 shares. First Merchants Corp accumulated 27,069 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 0.21% or 8,241 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & holds 159,733 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios holds 3,697 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited reported 95,222 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 3,300 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Unicorn Jr.? Starbucks Takes Another Shot at Creating a Buzzy Novelty Frappuccino – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Fed Put Counter Potential Negative Q2 Earnings? 5 Picks – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Intel & PayPal – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.85 million for 33.79 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares to 86,599 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Instagram test will hide like count – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Top Megacap Stock of 2019 Will Surprise You – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 29,561 shares to 34,206 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,490 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).