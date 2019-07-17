Moody National Bank Trust Division Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $21.87 Million as Shares Declined; Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Wayfair (W) as Stock Value Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,948 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, down from 115,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $368.15. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.94 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $152.2. About 604,194 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 107,265 shares to 107,834 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 55,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,715 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.85 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 15 sales for $12.23 million activity. 1,000 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares with value of $100,050 were sold by Macri Edmond. Shah Niraj sold $1.67M worth of stock or 14,000 shares. On Tuesday, May 14 Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 33 shares valued at $3,591 was made by Rodrigues Romero on Friday, February 1. Oblak Steve also sold $16,542 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 544,125 shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $163.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 19,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

