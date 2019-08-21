Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosted Position in Align Technology (ALGN) by $5.11 Million as Market Value Declined; Teleflex (TFX) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Position as Stock Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 17,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 18,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $175.97. About 472,777 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 25,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 24,132 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, down from 49,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $368.23. About 151,315 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 766 shares stake. Caprock Group Inc owns 0.05% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 838 shares. Buckingham Capital holds 0.22% or 3,883 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada reported 507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Company has 3,923 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Invesco has invested 0.12% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Raymond James Assoc owns 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 28,631 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 837 shares. 2,287 are held by Hl Fincl Limited Liability Corp. Martin Currie Limited stated it has 1.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Boston Family Office Limited Company holds 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,926 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 124,673 shares to 142,440 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,733 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 4,995 shares valued at $998,169 was made by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,710 shares in its portfolio. Fmr holds 1.35M shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). First Personal Svcs reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv reported 4,908 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Notis invested 0.35% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 227,624 shares. Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Fjarde Ap owns 12,831 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Co reported 900 shares. Chase Investment Counsel invested in 1.75% or 11,245 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 178,150 shares to 307,220 shares, valued at $37.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 58,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.