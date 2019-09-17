Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $4.11 Million as Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Trimmed by $402,059 Its Stake

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 27837.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 108,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 108,675 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 8.35 million shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 13.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 28,165 shares to 126,312 shares, valued at $18.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westn Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 39,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,950 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Newmont says Red Lake mine sale underway – MINING.com” published on September 13, 2019, Mining.com published: “Newmont ranked as top gold miner on Dow Jones sustainability index – MINING.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Llc invested in 27 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.04% or 3.58M shares. Moreover, Legacy Cap Prtn has 0.29% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 16,967 shares. Next Group Inc owns 13,275 shares. Company National Bank accumulated 33,120 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 352,729 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co invested in 40,397 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 62,946 shares stake. The California-based Capital Invsts has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Johnson Financial Grp holds 131 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 66,274 shares. 109,595 are held by Oppenheimer Communication Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,443 are owned by Capstone Advsrs. Hrt Lc reported 0.02% stake. 307,097 are owned by Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc. Windsor Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt Inc holds 32,154 shares. 40,506 are owned by Newman Dignan & Sheerar. New Vernon Investment Limited Liability reported 4,042 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 150,191 shares. Spirit Of America New York holds 33,409 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services Incorporated, a Arkansas-based fund reported 13,482 shares. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 660,538 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls accumulated 4.72% or 10,291 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Com invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Dow Jones Us Div Eq Etf (SCHD) by 9,889 shares to 205,961 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.