Montrusco Bolton Investments Upped Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $2.64 Million; Stock Price Rose; Trb Advisors LP Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $6.41 Million; Stock Declined

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 144% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 20,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 110,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, up from 89,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 642 shares to 30,978 shares, valued at $36.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 119,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,823 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Research & Management stated it has 71,331 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 1.49% or 47,875 shares. Wheatland Advsr stated it has 1.95% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1,150 are held by Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated reported 20,414 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cadinha And Lc holds 7,627 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 75,735 are owned by Community Trust And Invest Com. Valley Advisers reported 0.91% stake. Portland Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,451 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 14,292 shares. Prio Wealth Lp owns 282,192 shares. Franklin Res holds 11.17M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Saratoga Research And Investment Management has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).