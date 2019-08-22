Montrusco Bolton Investments Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $9.05 Million; Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chesapeake Utilities Corp has $100 highest and $90 lowest target. $95’s average target is 0.16% above currents $94.85 stock price. Chesapeake Utilities Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Maxim Group. See Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $84 New Target: $90 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 22.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 71,263 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 387,394 shares with $49.47M value, up from 316,131 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 3.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Grp accumulated 1.19% or 30,828 shares. 51,485 were accumulated by One Mgmt Ltd. Thomasville Retail Bank invested 4.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 66,242 shares. Ycg Ltd owns 98,228 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.12% or 4.85M shares in its portfolio. Leisure Management has 20,325 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,292 shares. Bragg Advsr has 151,205 shares. Frontier Inv has 289,677 shares. Edgemoor Inv Incorporated stated it has 6.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vestor Cap Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 204,396 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 233,797 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cleararc invested in 186,181 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 208,015 shares to 1.10 million valued at $40.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 584,750 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) was reduced too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.89% above currents $138.02 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, April 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and $90 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 450 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr invested in 750 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Lc invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Cutter Com Brokerage has 0.53% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Meeder Asset stated it has 905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 5,354 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 6,237 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 970 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Inc reported 8,112 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 46,133 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 2,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 4,140 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 25.84 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.