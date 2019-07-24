Montrusco Bolton Investments Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $2.64 Million as Valuation Rose; Wade G W & Holding In Metlife (MET) Was Upped

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 20,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 225,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.15 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 20,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, up from 89,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $129.06. About 3.09M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 41,559 shares to 183,662 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 22,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,588 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

