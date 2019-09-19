Montrusco Bolton Investments Upped Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $826,770; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Geller Family Office Services Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 1.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 8,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 162,727 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.14 million, up from 153,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 1.30 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Ca has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Granite Prtnrs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 75,070 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gru Inc has invested 0.75% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). British Columbia Inv Mngmt accumulated 144,195 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,990 shares. Monetary owns 0.5% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 14,057 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Com reported 0.1% stake. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech holds 0.13% or 265,383 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 28,660 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Andra Ap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 61,200 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 435,924 shares to 168,918 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,881 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glynn Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,128 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 37,503 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. 15,000 were reported by Ally Fincl. Blair William And Comm Il invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Patten Gru holds 1.47% or 25,725 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corp owns 101,823 shares. Jag Llc reported 1,680 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.5% or 9,129 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 20,000 are owned by Starr Inc. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc owns 3.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 313,607 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability has 1.34M shares. Greatmark Investment Partners owns 74,296 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability reported 704,352 shares stake.