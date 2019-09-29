Montrusco Bolton Investments Upped By $774,150 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Granite Construction (GVA) Had 0 Bulls

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc acquired 5,955 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 393,349 shares with $51.32 million value, up from 387,394 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 13.78% above currents $31.64 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Thursday, August 8 report. B. Riley & Co downgraded the shares of GVA in report on Tuesday, July 30 to “Neutral” rating. See Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Downgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50 New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.57% above currents $137.73 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold & Co has 51,265 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc owns 109,965 shares. Dean Inv Limited Com holds 0.41% or 21,488 shares. Moreover, Grimes And has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,153 shares. Athena Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moon Cap invested in 0% or 3,735 shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Kemnay Advisory Serv has invested 9.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conning stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tt has 122,170 shares. Sei Invs reported 4.91M shares stake. Benedict Financial Advsrs, Georgia-based fund reported 82,510 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 378,636 shares. Gibraltar Management Incorporated reported 32,154 shares or 4.44% of all its holdings. 1.01M are held by Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Can Acquire Adobe, Provided It Doesn’t Balk At A $260-Billion Price Tag – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 8,498 shares to 1.56M valued at $91.09 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 20,827 shares and now owns 4,655 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. The insider Galloway Patricia D bought $11,744. $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H. Jigisha Desai had bought 1,556 shares worth $43,179 on Wednesday, August 14. Roberts James Hildebrand had bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800. Larkin Kyle T bought 3,500 shares worth $99,890.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 10,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 18,805 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Llp invested in 0.03% or 4,453 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc holds 66,645 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 323 shares. Foundry Limited stated it has 11,670 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 3,824 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 74,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm owns 36 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 2.85 million shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 42,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Granite Awarded $20 Million Runway Rehabilitation Project in Washington – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Granite awarded $10M airfield improvement project – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DEADLINE ALERT for TWOU, EVH, IFF, and GVA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, GVA, CVS and CADE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 310,551 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M