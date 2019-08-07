Montrusco Bolton Investments Trimmed Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position; Last Week Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Analysts

Among 10 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Jack In The Box had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. See Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) latest ratings:

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 47.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 53,651 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc holds 59,855 shares with $8.15 million value, down from 113,506 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $10.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $111.62. About 289,603 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 259,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 23,212 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 96,702 shares. Victory Management has 301,534 shares. Prudential Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 17,523 shares. Freshford Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 3.55% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 12,457 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 12 shares stake. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 341,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 20,154 shares to 350,039 valued at $45.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 12,128 shares and now owns 147,989 shares. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was raised too.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $118.45M for 22.32 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $236,119 activity. KENNEDY KOLLEEN T had sold 1,088 shares worth $144,233 on Tuesday, February 12.

