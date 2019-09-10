Montrusco Bolton Investments Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $504,928; Market Value Rose; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Rose, Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Lifted Holding

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 177.24% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 2,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.08 million, down from 151,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $283.36. About 4.61 million shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 54,840 shares to 297,196 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,855 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 35.07 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 41,490 shares to 130,188 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 26,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).