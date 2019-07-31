Montrusco Bolton Investments Trimmed Holding in Enbridge (ENB) as Stock Rose; Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Upped Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 675,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,911 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.43 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 2.67M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 5439.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 155,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 2,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 30.65% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $868.62M for 19.38 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.51% negative EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12,128 shares to 147,989 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,448 shares to 645,078 shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,576 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

