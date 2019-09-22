Montrusco Bolton Investments Trimmed By $13.56 Million Its Sun Life Finl (SLF) Position; HERMES INTL S A ORDINARY SHARES (HESAF) SI Decreased By 2.65%

HERMES INTL S A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HESAF) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. HESAF’s SI was 106,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.65% from 109,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1065 days are for HERMES INTL S A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HESAF)’s short sellers to cover HESAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $691.57. About 4 shares traded. Hermes International Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.04 billion. The firm offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches. It has a 47.05 P/E ratio. It is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, and finishing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, and finishing precious hides.

