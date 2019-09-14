Montrusco Bolton Investments Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) Has Lifted by $2.86 Million; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Price Declined, Holder H Partners Management Trimmed Its Position by $5.64 Million

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10 million, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 40.22% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 25,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 145,659 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.72M, up from 120,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 2.09M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,028 shares to 139,452 shares, valued at $36.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 435,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,918 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset owns 2,518 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 32,118 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 46 shares. First Republic Management stated it has 323,013 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 5,797 were reported by First Merchants. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Finance Grp Inc Inc owns 2,355 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested in 0.37% or 2,810 shares. Clear Street Markets Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 90,361 are owned by Allstate Corp. Pggm Invs holds 679,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc owns 175,172 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Co owns 5,512 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 17,306 are owned by Ballentine Prtnrs.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.03 million for 6.04 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

