Montrusco Bolton Investments Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Has Cut by $2.60 Million as Stock Rose; Pecaut & Company Has Lifted Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $1.43 Million

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 1.85M shares traded or 36.67% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 15,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 40,552 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 55,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.41 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Own for 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,877 shares to 63,484 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $557.52 million for 32.35 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.